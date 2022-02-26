JENNINGS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were killed another was wounded in two separate shootings in north St. Louis County Saturday morning, police said.
One shooting happened inside a cell phone store in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard. The other happened in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road near Spanish Lake.
The Jennings victim died at the hospital. One victim in the shooting on Bellefontaine Road was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both shootings happened between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
The victim shot in Jennings was in his late teens, police said. The suspect fled the scene.
