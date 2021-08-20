FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men were shot dead in Franklin County Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road in Sullivan for a shooting around 5:30 a.m. Two men were found shot at the location. A 23-year-old man from Gray Summit was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old from St. Clair was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports they have identified a person of interest that left the scene due to outstanding warrants. That individual was later located but their name has not been released. Authorities do not believe there is any threat to the community.
