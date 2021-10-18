MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men were injured in a late-night shooting in south St. Louis County.
Officers from St. Louis County Police Department’s South County Precinct were called to the 5000 block of Clayridge Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two men shot. The injured men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police have not released any further details regarding the double shooting. When more details are released this story will be updated.
