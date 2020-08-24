DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men are in critical condition after a overnight shootout in downtown St. Louis.
Around 2:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was walking in the 400 block of North 9th Street near the Marriot St. Louis Grand when a black SUV drove by. A man then got out of the SUV and started firing shots at him.
Police said the 35-year-old was struck several times in his leg but returned fire.
A few blocks away, police found the second man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the SUV near Carr and Lumiere Place. He was shot in the leg and groin area. A News 4 photographer saw the SUV's windshield had a bullet hole and the driver's side window was busted out.
Both men were critically injured and taken to a local hospital.
Several windows of the Marriot garage were damaged. No additional information has been released.
