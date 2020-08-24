DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men are in critical condition after being shot in downtown St. Louis overnight.
Officers found a man shot multiple times around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 9th Street and Washington Ave.
A few blocks away, police found another man shot inside a SUV near Carr and Lumiere Place. A News 4 photographer saw the SUV's windshield had a bullet hole and the driver's side window was busted out.
Investigators believe both victims are connected to one shooting. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.