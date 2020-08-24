Two men are in critical condition after being shot in downtown St. Louis overnight.

Officers found a man shot multiple times around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 9th Street and Washington Ave. 

A few blocks away, police found another man shot inside a SUV near Carr and Lumiere Place. A News 4 photographer saw the SUV's windshield had a bullet hole and the driver's side window was busted out. 

Investigators believe both victims are connected to one shooting. No additional information has been released. 

