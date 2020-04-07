EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway following a deadly double shooting on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis Friday night.
Just before 9 p.m., Illinois State Police briefly shut down the westbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 3 after they found two men shot and killed inside a car.
No additional has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call ISP at 618-571-4124 or STL Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.
