Fatal double shooting 111920

Police on scene after two men were found dead in the 2100 block of DeSoto Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were found dead following a shooting in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

The shooting took place in the 2100 block of DeSoto Avenue around 6 a.m.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing. 

