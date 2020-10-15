ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were critically injured after being shot in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
Police said one of the men was found with puncture wounds inside a car at 20th and Dodier around 2:40 p.m. The other man was dropped off at the hospital.
Police said both men were listed in critical, unstable condition.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
