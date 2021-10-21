ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Wednesday night shooting in south St. Louis left two men critically injured.
The men were inside of an apartment in the 3600 block of Salena when they were shot before 9 p.m., according to police. The injured men were later found on the ground in the 3600 block of Wisconsin and taken to the hospital.
One of the men was listed in critical, unstable condition at the hospital. The second man was listed in critical, stable condition.
Homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information that can be of assistance is urged to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
