2 men charged in fatal shooting of Florissant woman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged after a woman was fatally shot and crashed a car on a North City road overnight.
Thomas Shelton, 22, and James Patrick Lane, 24, are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Around midnight, a witness called 911 to report a crash on Church Road near Halls Ferry Road. Officers found 39-year-old Lekeshia Stokes, of Florissant, behind the wheel of a car, shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 and CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
