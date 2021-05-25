POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men are facing multiple charges after a woman’s body was found abandoned in Washington County, Missouri.
Andrew Pierce woke up on May 5 next to Mikayla Jones, who had reportedly died, in a home in the 10200 block of Pierce Road, according to court documents. After spending “hours thinking what to do next,” Pierce and Ethan Civey wrapped Jones’ body in a comforter and placed into a car’s trunk, charges allege. Eventually, the men reportedly hid Jones’ body on the side of State Highway M.
Court document state Pierce and Civey destroyed drug evidence at the home and also packed up Jones’ belongings to be hidden. When questioned by authorities, Pierce and Civey reportedly lied about what happened to Jones. Pierce later admitted to someone what happened and disclosed the location of Jones’ body.
When Civey was arrested in Belgrade, Missouri on May 21, he was found to be in possession of 12 Percocets, 13 pills identified as M523 10/325, and residue inside a rolled-up dollar, authorities said. The residue inside of the rolled-up bill was later allegedly identified as acetaminophen and oxycodone.
According to court documents, Pierce was also involved in a March 2021 overdose death. Authorities said he was previously arrested on June 21, 2020 for possession of a controlled substance by the Potosi Police Department.
Pierce and Civey are charged with abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of government operation. In addition, Civey is charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
