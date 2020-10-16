ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men are facing charges after a man was gunned down in the St. Louis Place neighborhood earlier in the week.
Bryant Wright, 47, was shot in the 2200 block of Sullivan around 10 a.m. Monday. Police said he was taken the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Dexter Wiggley, 43, and Cortez Eastwood, 42, were arrested and charged with murder first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to Wright’s death.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.