ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two mass vaccine events are scheduled in the St. Louis area this week. Missouri moved to Phase 1B Tier 3 on Monday, March 15. This tier includes more essential workers like teachers and grocery workers.
Thursday, March 18 at the St. Charles County Family Arena: The event will be drive thru from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here.
Saturday, March 20 at the North County Recreational Center: The walk-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here. You can also call and register at 314-615-2660.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
