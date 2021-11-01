ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two local school districts are prioritizing staff mental health by designating a "self-care" day.

Staff and students with the Affton and Ritenour school districts will have the day off on November 1 as part of an effort to ease some of the stress educators have faced during the pandemic.

"Our staff is to the point where they need a self-care day. They need a day off just to be able to take care of themselves. They aren't able to take care of their students if they're not able to take care of themselves first,” Doug Bray said. He's the director of communications and community services with the Ritenour School District. “It’s been a very difficult time to be in education to be honest.”

In a letter to parents earlier this week, the Ritenour School District’s superintendent explained the level of stress seen among staff has been more concerning than any other time in the last 22 years.

'Unprecedented stress'; Ritenour School District to allow students to take self-care day The Ritenour School District will cancel one day of class next month to allow students and staff to take a mental health day.

Bray said the day fell in line with their schedule, already having a professional development day planned on November 2. He told News 4 this will be as much of a break for staff as it will be for students, some of which are also dealing with the added stress of the pandemic and re-learning what it is like to be back in the classroom.

“Kids are scared of the pandemic, they’re scared of the virus, and they’re just getting acclimated to being back in school and all of that is an extreme challenge for our students and our families,” Bray said.

So far, the decision to create a "self-care" day is being celebrated by staff in the district.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive and exciting from our staff. They say thank you for just recognizing the fact that they’re doing everything they can to help our students every day. To have a self-care day for them is just an absolute tremendous thing. We’ve gotten all kinds of emails, messages from our staff saying thank you,” Bray said.

"I think it's a game changer for a lot of people, you have to have time away, and if you don't schedule it, it doesn't happen,” Dr. John Parush said.

Parush is a BJC Medical Group Psychiatrist at Christian Hospital. He said the pandemic remains a top concern for the patients he sees, and he believes businesses will have to start prioritizing mental health needs as it takes priority in people’s lives.

Another local school district taking a day off for mental health A St. Louis County school district will be closed for a day so students and staff can focus on their mental health.

“If you’re in a setting where something about the work environment is heightened, maybe your workers have been away from the office for a while and you’re feeling more socially isolated or if the work conditions are tougher, like it might be in schools and hospitals, then I think there is more of a need for direct intervention around mental health,” Professor Peter Boumgarden said.

Boumgarden is a Koch Professor of Practice for Family Enterprise at Wash University. He says mental health days and other resources might become a norm for more businesses in the future in the efforts to attract more employees and retain them.

“If I’m [a business] trying to think about this war for talent, and I’m just fresh off of hearing that 3% of the entire American workforce quit their jobs in August, then all of a sudden, yes, I’m going to be saying, ‘What can I do at the margin to keep people staying long,’” Boumgarden said. “And it might be pay, but a mental health day or other sorts of factors can be ways to drive the same sort of value and to make you look a little bit more attractive to someone that might leave otherwise.”

Businesses who implement these strategies also need to follow up on whether the resources they offer are actually helping their employees.

“The organizations that are doing this best are the ones that identify a problem, come up with a potential intervention that might make a difference, and hopefully ideally test whether or not it actually moves the needle on the things that we care about," Boumgarden said.

Bray said they have not received any concerns from parents about implementing a "self-care" day, but they did try to notify families as far in advance as possible so they can plan ahead for any potential childcare arrangements if needed. The Ritenour School District is also looking into the possibility of implementing a longer fall break next year.

The Ritenour School District has a list of mental health resources that families can check out here.