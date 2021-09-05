DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after two shootings within a block of each other left four people wounded late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The first shooting happened near 7th and Market just before 10:00 p.m. Officers who were on cruising detail say they heard multiple shots being fired and saw a large group of teens running. One officer says he found an 18-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg at the intersection of 8th and Chestnut. Police say the victim told him that he was hanging out at 7th and Market when he heard shots and started to run; while running, he noticed that he was hit.
The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Officers say they also found damage to a car owned by a 42-year-old man and damage to windows at Peabody Plaza.
The second shooting happened at the City Garden near Market and 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A woman told News 4 a large group of people were at the sculpture park to celebrate someone's birthday. Police say when officers arrived, they found a hostile crowd of roughly 100 people and found a 20-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man wounded. Police believe that all of the victims were standing around their cars between 8th and 9th street, when shots were fired from the park just to their north. All three victims ducked down, but were hit.
The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The two other victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say when they were trying to secure scene, a 22-year-old man refused to get behind the crime scene tape and became physically aggressive. Officers and some of his friends took him to the ground before he was released with a summons.
