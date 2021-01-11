ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed when a car ran a stop sign early Friday morning and crashed into another vehicle, police said.
The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at 11th and St. Louis.
Officers said the unknown driver of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix ran the stop sign and crashed into a 2011 Chevy Impala. The driver and passenger of the Impala, 35-year-old Maurice Norman and 33-year-old Erica Finger, both of St. Louis, were killed.
The driver of the Grand Prix ran from the scene and police have not yet identified a suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.