ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in an overnight crash in Arnold.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1998 Buick Regal crashed in front of the Imo’s on Jeffco Blvd. north of Riverbluff Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The car hit a utility pole and knocked down power lines.
The 34-year-old driver of the car, Joseph Resinger, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Alexis Summers, 19, a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The road was closed for several hours as utility crews work on downed power lines nearby.
