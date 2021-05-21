CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a Friday morning crash in Cahokia Heights.
Police told News 4 a car left the road in the 5900 block of Lake Drive and hit a tree just before 2 a.m. One person was ejected from the car and another was trapped inside.
Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead following the crash. No other information has been released.
