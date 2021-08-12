NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in North County.
Three cars were involved in the crash on northbound Interstate 170 near Scudder around 4:15 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling too fast for conditions when it sideswiped a 2010 Audi A4 that was changing lanes. The Camry then spun out and hit the rear of a 2001 Ford E350 and the Audi sideswiped the Camry.
The driver of the Camry, 20-year-old Nadaris Walton, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. A passenger in the car, Flowlie Lea, 20, later died at a local hospital.
