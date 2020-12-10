ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in a north St. Louis City crash Wednesday.
The crash occurred in the area of Page Boulevard and Whittier Street in the Vandeventer neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses on the scene told News 4 crews the crash happened in the middle of a police chase. Witnesses said the car officers were chasing hit another car head-on.
St. Louis police said officers on patrol saw a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an assault and robbery at Grand and Page. When they prepared for the possibility the suspect vehicle could drive away from them, officers called for air support.
When officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, it sped away west on Page. Air support then reported the car crashed in the 4200 block of Page while attempting to go around a second vehicle.
The suspect's 2017 Infinity Q50 then hit the rear of a 2015 Nissan Altima and spun into the eastbound lanes of Page. The Altima then t-boned the Infiniti, according to police.
Following the initial crash, a 2021 Nissan Altima crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet HHR.
The driver of the Infiniti, 39-year-old Daron Whitt, and the unidentified driver of the HHR were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and occupants of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
