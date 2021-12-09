2 killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lincoln County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 the two-car crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at Highway 47 and Route U. The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead.
No other information was made immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.