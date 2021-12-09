You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 killed in Lincoln County crash

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
KMOVGeneric_Breaking

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lincoln County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 the two-car crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at Highway 47 and Route U. The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead.

No other information was made immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular Stories