JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A two-car crash in Hillsboro left two people dead late Saturday night.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Highway A near Pioneer Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both drivers were killed in the collision. Limited information about the victims or crash has been released.
