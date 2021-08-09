ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash in a remote part of Bond County, Illinois Monday morning.
Police said a 2014 Toyota Avalon driven by a 33-year-old Moline, Illinois man crossed the center line of Illinois Route 127 near Sale Barn Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and crashed into another vehicle head-on. That vehicle was being driven by a 30-year-old Breese woman.
Both drivers died as a result of the crash. Police have not yet identified the victims.
