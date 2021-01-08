ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people died in an overnight crash in north St. Louis.
The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at 11th and St. Louis.
Officers said one person died at the crash scene and another died at the hospital.
Accident reconstruction is investigating.
No other details have been released.
