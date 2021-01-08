Fatal crash 010820

Emergency crews on the scene of a Friday morning crash at 11th and St. Louis.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people died in an overnight crash in north St. Louis.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at 11th and St. Louis.

Officers said one person died at the crash scene and another died at the hospital.

Accident reconstruction is investigating.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.