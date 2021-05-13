ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Interstate 170 around 4:30 a.m. following a two-vehicle crash.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper called to the scene said two people were dead as a result of the crash.
The lanes reopened to traffic around 8:45 a.m. No other details have been released.
