ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a crash in downtown St. Louis early Monday morning.
The one-car crash occurred on 14th Street near the exit ramp from Interstate 64 around 3:30 a.m. Video from the scene showed the car crashed into a concrete wall.
Police said a passenger inside of the car was killed in the crash. The driver of the car was rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition. The person later died from their injuries. The ramp was reopened just past 6:35 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.