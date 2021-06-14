WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a Sunday afternoon head-on crash in Washington County, Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2000 GMC 2500 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 185 when it crashed into the front of a 2003 Buick Rendezvous around 3:15 p.m.
The driver of the Buick, 61-year-old Karen Medlin, and a passenger, 90-year-old Norma Montgomery, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. The driver and passenger in the GMC were taken to the hospital with injuries.
