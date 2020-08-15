RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A late night crash in Richmond Heights left two people dead Friday.
Police said a car was heading down Clayton Road and Big Bend around 10:30 p.m. when the driver lost control. The car then crashed into a nearby medical center.
Two people inside were killed during the impact. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.