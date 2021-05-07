KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Five men were shot Friday night at a gathering at a north St. Louis County park.
According to St. Louis County police, the shooting happened at Kinloch Park in the 5500 block of Mable around 6:26 p.m.
The victim drove to area hospitals for treatment. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the hospital. The other three men suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Witnesses told News 4 that a crowd of people were gathered at the park when three men pulled up in a pickup truck and opened fire on the crowd.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.