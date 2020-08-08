NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say two victims were killed and another was wounded in a span of less than an hour in North City Saturday afternoon.
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Lucille just before 4:45 p.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 5:30 p.m., police say a man was shot in the head in the 6000 block of Etzel, he later died.
Around the same time, a victim was shot in the 1400 block of Laurel Street and was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
