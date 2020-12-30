ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Seven people were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire near O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
The fire broke out at the three-story apartment building in the 4400 block of W. Florissant around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said there was heavy fire on the second floor.
4400blk of W. Florissant - Occupied three story apartment building; heavy #fire on the second floor. Multiple people trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCityEngine 26 is first due.Battalion 6 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/7nS1b824N9— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 30, 2020
After firefighters extinguished the flames, fire officials said two children were taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. Their mother, who jumped from the second floor, was transported urgently for smoke inhalation, burns and injuries from the jump.
In addition, four people, including two kids, in the apartment above of the family were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby credited the bedroom door being closed inside the apartment for saving the children.
