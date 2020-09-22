JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two juveniles were shot in Jennings Tuesday afternoon.
Police the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Helen Ave just after 3:30 p.m.
Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
