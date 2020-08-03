Two people were taken into custody after a St. Louis City police officer was shot overnight in downtown St. Louis

Around midnight, an off-duty officer was working a secondary job near 10th and Convention. The 47-year-old officer was in plain clothes with a tactical vest that said 'Police'.

According to officials, the officer was sitting in a SUV when two juveniles started walking towards him. One of the suspects ran towards the SUV and started shooting.

The officer then radioed for help after he was shot in the arm. He never fired his weapon, police said. 

Detectives later arrested the two suspects and found a gun. 

"Officers out here are working everyday, both on-duty and off-duty, and encounter situations where there is violence and activity," said Major Eric Lawson of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. 

The officer, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience, is expected to recover from his injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

