CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two juveniles were arrested early Friday after running from a stolen car in Creve Coeur.
Around 2:50 a.m. the Des Peres Police Department notified West Central Dispatch that a stolen car was spotted on Bopp Road near Point Oak Road. A Creve Coeur officer on the shoulder of Interstate 270 later saw the car speeding and watched it slow to exit at Ladue Road. The stolen car then stopped on the shoulder of the exit ramp and four people ran into the nearby woods.
Creve Coeur officers set up a perimeter and eventually took two juveniles into custody. Two other suspects are still on the run.
The car the suspects were inside, a blue 2020 Chevrolet, had been reported stolen from Cahokia. No one was injured during the incident.
