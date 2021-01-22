HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two school buses in High Ridge were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Highway PP at Highway 30 just before 4 p.m.
Two children had minor injuries and were not transported, fire officials say.
Drivers should avoid the area.
No other information was made available.
