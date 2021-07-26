MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on a Metro East interstate overnight.
The victims told police they were driving northbound on Interstate 55 near milepost 3 when they were shot around 3 a.m. Monday. The duo then drove to a Granite City hospital for treatment.
The conditions and ages of those injured has not been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
