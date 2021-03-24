ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are handling a double shooting in downtown St. Louis overnight.
Just past 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, two men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. They told police they had been shot in the area of Cole Street and 7th Street near the Dome at America's Center. News 4 crews saw a car with the back window shot out at the scene.
Both men are expect to survive, police said.
