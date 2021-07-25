WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Two people were injured in a Sunday car crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Highway 141.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a car hit the back of a truck around 11 a.m., causing a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles.
Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.