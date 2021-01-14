Car accident generic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two people were injured in crash on Interstate 64 Thursday afternoon.

According to West County fire officials, two men were transported, one with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes were closed and reopened at 5:06 p.m.

No other information was made available.

