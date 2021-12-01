ALTON (KMOV.com) -- Two Alton Steel workers were injured Wednesday after a cutting torch disconnected from a tank while it was still burning, the Alton Fire Department said.
Officials said the two injured workers were taken to a hospital in St. Louis. One worker was seriously burned by the flame. An Alton Fire official said both were in serious but stable condition in a trauma unit at an area hospital.
The second worker was injured when he was hit by the torch hose and thrown about 10 feet. That worker was slammed into a wall, officials said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
