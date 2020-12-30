JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men are recovering at a local hospital after a gunman started shooting at their car Tuesday night.
Police said three men were inside a car heading down Jenning Station Road near Jennings Crossing around 9 p.m. when a dark colored SUV came up behind them and started shooting at them.
The victims were able to drive to the 4100 block of Beachwood in Pine Lawn to call for help. Two men were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives said the third man left before officers arrived. No additional information has been released.
