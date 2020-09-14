2 injured after gunman fires shots into SUV in South City
SOUTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A shooting in the Hill neighborhood left two people injured Sunday. 

Just before 5 p.m., a man and woman were inside a black SUV in the area of South Kingshighway and Southwest when a gunman fired shots at that.

Police said a woman was shot in the buttocks and hands while the man suffered a graze to his head. 

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.  No additional information has been released

