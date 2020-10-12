NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into a building in north St. Louis Monday.
The crash happened just past 4 a.m. near North Broadway and Thrush.
Police said a car was driving on North Broadway when it crossed into the opposite lanes and hit a street light. The car then crashed into a nearby building.
Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
