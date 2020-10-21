Florissant police say two infants were found safe just before 3:30 this morning following an Amber Alert.
Florissant Police were looking for a black Hyundai Tucson that was stolen from a 7-11 on Dunn Road near Hanley. Police tell News 4 the SUV had 2 infants inside.
Police say the children were 16 days old and 10 months old. The car was stolen just before 12:10 a.m. from 105 Dunn Rd., which is right off Interstate 270.
The SUV has a Missouri license plate of TB8L5U.
The father told investigators he left his vehicle running and unlocked while he went inside the gas station, and it was gone when he came out.
Police say the 16-day-old boy was wearing pink and orange one piece pajamas and a white jacket. The 10-month-old girl was wearing pink Adidas pajamas.
Florissant Police say children were unharmed and will be reunited with their parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.