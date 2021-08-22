EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men were taken into custody Sunday night after police say they stole a TV, rammed into a squad car and led officers on a pursuit.
Officers with the Eureka Police Department got a shoplifting call out of Walmart for two men stealing a large TV and leaving in a white pick-up truck around 8:50 p.m. Officers spotted the truck when the driver went onto a ramp leading to a church with a dead end. Officers tried to box the truck in but the driver maneuvered around and hit the squad car and left.
Officers initiated a pursuit going eastbound on Interstate 44. The officer's car got disabled near the Laclede exit from the damage. The officer wasn't injured.
Other police agencies joined Eureka on the pursuit, which went eastbound to St. Louis City to northbound I-70 and going into north St. Louis County. The pursuit ended near the area of Winchester and Crestland in Northwoods and both men were into custody. Police said they will get medically checked out as one of them seemed to be heavily intoxicated.
