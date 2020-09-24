ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Florissant.
Police said they were called to the area after a shooting victim was found at the McDonald’s in the 3100 block of N. Highway 67 around midnight.
News 4 crews saw several cars in the parking lot, which is shared with a strip mall, and several evidence markers.
The condition of the two people taken to the hospital has not been disclosed.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.