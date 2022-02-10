2 hospitalized after being shot in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Franklin County Wednesday.
A woman called the sheriff’s office around 4:15 p.m. stating she had been shot twice and then the suspect shot himself. They were each flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
The two people involved in the incident are “related by marriage,” according to the sheriff’s office.
