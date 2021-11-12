SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two victims were hit by a car overnight after a fight at a South City bar spilled outside.
Police tell News 4 there was a fight inside Bomber O'Brien's around 1:00 a.m., which then spilled outside. Several people then got into a car and hit two employees before fleeing.
One victim died, while the the other is expected to survive. Homicide detectives are investigating.
