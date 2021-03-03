ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two historic pavilions at Tower Grove Park will be restored this spring.
The Turkish Pavilion and the Old Playground Pavilion will be restored and preserved in a nearly $1 million project. The project will improve accessibility and add lighting to the nearly 150-year-old pavilions. The work will also include lead paint abatement, restoration of distinctive ironwork and decorative wood embellishments as well as complete restoration of the pavilions’ ornate and brightly painted roofs.
“Our collection of pavilions is one of the defining characteristics of Tower Grove Park,” said Bill Reininger, executive director. “It’s crucial we restore them now so they last another 150 years.”
Both projects are expected to be completed by the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.