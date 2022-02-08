2 Granite City residents killed in weekend crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two Granite City residents were killed in a weekend crash in St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 270 at Highway 364. A 2020 Peterbilt Cascadia was parked on the right shoulder when it was hit by a 2002 Dodge Caravan.
Two people inside the Dodge Caravan, James Abbott, 47, and James Chastain, 46, were killed in the crash. Three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
